Tamil Nadu

‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ team relieved from duty

A group engaged by the School Education Department under the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme to create awareness of literacy and prevent drop-outs in rural parts through cultural programmes, has been relieved of duty after its members were reportedly seen purchasing liquor from an outlet, wearing the T-shirts provided to them for the campaign.

A few members of the group were said to have purchased liquor from a TASMAC outlet in Thuraiyur town. The School Education Department initiated action after a video clip, showing a member of the group purchasing liquor and boarding the campaign vehicle, went viral on social media, a senior official of the Department said.


