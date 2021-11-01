‘Illam Thedi Kalvi is a pure Dravidian scheme fully funded by State Govt.’

School Education Minister allays apprehensions that the scheme is part of the NEP’s agenda and RSS cadre may penetrate the team of volunteers

When Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently launched ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’, a programme to compensate for the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, even the ruling DMK’s political friends, like the Dravidar Kazhagam, expressed certain apprehensions. They feared the scheme was part of the agenda of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and RSS cadre would penetrate the team of volunteers recruited to teach the students. Seeking to dispel their apprehensions, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi says the scheme is fully funded by the State Government. “As the Chief Minister has declared, it is a pure Dravidian scheme,” he says. Edited excerpts:

What has led to the apprehension that the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme could be the brainchild of the BJP, and the DMK government should not fall prey to it?

It could have stemmed from the government’s decision to involve volunteers in teaching students after school hours. As per the BJP’s NEP 2020, the volunteers could even interfere in the management of the school. We have conceived the project to bridge the learning loss caused by the pandemic in the last two years. Classes will be conducted at a common place after school hours, and this will continue for only six months. The government has allotted ₹200 crore for the programme. Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani’s apprehension will help us be doubly careful, and we will pay attention to the selection of volunteers.

How are you going to implement it?

We are launching the programme in 12 districts as a pilot project. This will give us an opportunity to closely study every aspect of the programme. The scheme will be extended to other districts from November 14.

Prince Gajendrababu of the State Platform for Common School System has expressed the fear that the scheme could derail girls’ education. He said parents might stop sending girls to school if education was offered at the doorstep....

The programme is not a substitute for regular schooling and syllabus. The government is very particular about improving the learning skills of children. Around 1.1 lakh volunteers have expressed the desire to participate in the programme. Two days ago, the figure stood at 80,000, and 68,000 of them are women. There is awareness among women on educating girl children, and the volunteers will play a pivotal role in encouraging parents to send their children to school.

Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar fears the programme could become a non-formal method of education, particularly when the dropout ratio of students between the ages of 7 and 10 is high in Tamil Nadu...

On the contrary, the programme will help the government identify the students not attending schools. We have already re-admitted 1.28 lakh dropouts. During their interaction with students and parents, the volunteers will be in a position to identify those who dropped out of schools. The government has two objectives — bring those who left back to school and to admit one lakh students to government schools every year.

As schools reopen for lower classes on November 1, what does the Government expect from teachers and parents?

Students have gone through a tough time. There may have been a loss in the family, and this would have a bearing on their minds. That is why the Chief Minister wants teachers to turn classrooms into a happy place. MPs, MLAs and elected representatives of local bodies will visit schools and welcome students with flowers. There will be singing, dancing and fun in classrooms for the next two weeks.