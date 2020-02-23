Ill-lucked Stalin will never be CM: BJP leader Muralidhar Rao

BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao on Saturday said DMK president M.K. Stalin was ill-lucked and will never occupy the Chief Minister’s chair.

“The DMK leader could not become the Chief Minister while his father Karunanidhi was alive, and will never become one in the future,” he claimed. “The BJP will ensure this,” Mr. Rao added.

The BJP leader challenged Mr. Stalin to show him a single line in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that will adversely affect Muslims. If the DMK president did that, “then I would quit politics and go into exile”, Mr. Rao said at a party membership drive.

Responding to the DMK’s accusation that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was a stooge of Mr. Modi, he said there was nothing wrong with a CM having amiable relations with a PM. Mr. Rao alleged Mr. Stalin was “a stooge of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan”. Slain forest brigand Veerappan’s daughter Vidya Rani joined the BJP at the event.