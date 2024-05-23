GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ilaiyaraaja issues legal notice to makers of Manjummel Boys

The notice sent by Mr. Ilaiyaraaja’s counsel insists that the makers of Manjummel Boys either obtain his permission to use the song ‘Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan’ in their movie or to remove the musical work from the movie

Published - May 23, 2024 12:44 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja. File

Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja. File | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Ace music composer R. Ilaiyaraaja has issued a legal notice to the producers of Manjummel Boys for having “unlawfully” exploited the song Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan, from the Tamil movie Guna, in their movie without obtaining any consent/permission/licence from him.

The notice issued through his counsel stated that the song was composed by him. Though the makers of Manjummel Boys had recognised this fact in the title cards, “the same or any underlying gesture cannot be a substitute for our client’s permission/licence/content for such usage,” the notice read.

Since the musical work had been exploited commercially without authorisation and payment of royalty or licence fee to Mr. Ilaiyaraaja, the counsel called upon the film producers to either obtain his client’s permission or remove the musical work forthwith from their movie, besides paying compensation for unauthorised usage.

‘Manjummel Boys’ team interview: ‘The response has been overwhelming’

The notice also warned of appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against the film’s producers Soubhin Shahir, Babu Shahir and Shawn Antony if they fail to exercise either of the two options.

