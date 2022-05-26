‘Ilaignar Thiran Thiruvizha’ to be organised at 388 places: Stalin

The event will help the youth know about the employment potential of various sectors and options of training to improve their skills

The Tamil Nadu government will organise ‘Ilaignar Thiran Thiruvizha’ at 388 places across the State for the youth to know about the employment potential of various sectors and options of training available to them to improve their skills, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the ‘Ilaignar Thiran Thiruvizha’ at Queen Mary’s College here, he called upon the youth to make the most of the event organised by the Departments of Rural Development and Labour Welfare and Skill Development in coordination with government agencies.

Mr. Stalin said, “We should train our youth to become skilled and talented. We should create a youth force. For that, we need to give them education — not basic but advanced. We must give the educated youth employment based on their qualification. They need to get an appropriate pay. By giving them a complete life, they will work for this country by realising their complete potential.”

Referring to the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme he had launched earlier this year to equip the educated youth with skills to boost their employment opportunities, the Chief Minister said the syllabi, too, were set to change in line with the scheme.

Mr. Stalin recalled how the students and staff of Queen Mary’s College protested against the plan of the AIADMK government of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to demolish the college building and how he was arrested and imprisoned in the Cuddalore jail on the charge of instigating the staff.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated an exhibition of products by self-help groups (SHGs) and launched the distribution of ₹25.66 crore in financial assistance to 608 SHGs. The exhibition is on till May 29.

Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periakaruppan, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan, Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R. Priya, elected representatives and senior officials were present.

The Chief Minister also paid a surprise visit to a taluk office at Guindy where he interacted with people who had gone there for applying for patta, community certificates and ration cards. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian accompanied him.