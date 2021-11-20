Tamil Nadu

IJCCI course to offer industry exposure

For the first time, the Language School of Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IJCCI) is offering add-on topics to college students who join the Japanese course in its school. The programme will commence in January 2022 and registrations for the course will be completed by the end of December 2021.

Some topics identified by IJCCI include understanding manufacturing process and emerging opportunities in supply chain management.

Industry exposure required for employment is being offered at IJCCI.


