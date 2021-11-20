IIT-M’s ‘Shaastra’ to offer tech and innovation fair

This year Shaastra, the technical festival of Indian Institute of Technology Madras, is organising a competition — Tech and Innovation Fair (TIF) — providing college students and early stage start-ups a platform to take forward their hardcore tech-based projects and prototypes.

The participants can develop the products into a minimum viable product (MVP) through rigorous business and technical mentoring from industry experts, with an opportunity to kick-start their start-up journey. The competition will be conducted virtually.

The fair includes multiple stages of guidance, webinars and workshops. TIF will facilitate networking between selected teams and entrepreneurs, angel investors and field experts.

Winners and runners up will receive cash prizes. Winners get an opportunity for pre-incubation in the IIT Madras Incubation Cell. The deadline to register is November 21. Visit https://tif.shaastra.org for details.