IIT-M’s ‘Sampark’ goes online this year

CHENNAI

29 October 2021 01:07 IST

Sampark, a workshop for college students by students of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, will be held online over two weekends this year.

The four-day workshop will be conducted on October 30 and 31 and November 6 and 7.

There will be five workshops on topics, including python for computational physics, 3D modelling, circuit simulation, web development and machine learning. At the end of each day, there will be quizzes.

Advertising

Advertising

Sampark has been held for over 10 years as part of the institute’s technical festival Shaastra and aims to provide college students a platform to showcase their scientific and engineering talent.

For more details, contact sampark@shaastra.org.