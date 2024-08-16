IIT-M’s ‘ideas 2 impact’ contest pushes for sustainable development

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has announced the winners of the ‘ideas to impact’ (i2I) national eco-innovative contest. By providing a funding of ₹1 lakh to each idea and mentoring participants, the contest aims to transform concepts into viable prototypes that actively contribute to a carbon-neutral future.

i2I, a pan-India contest for college students and researchers, is spearheaded by IIT-M and supported by Wipro Foundation. The winners will join the upcoming cohort of Carbon Zero Challenge to secure prototype funding of ₹5 lakh and a chance to secure a CZC seed grant of ₹10 lakh. The teams presented their proof-of-concept prototypes on August 9 at the IIT-Madras Research Park.

The team from the National Institute of Arunachal Pradesh, Brilletmakers, created a prototype of a mobile production unit for a customisable semi-torrified mixed agro-waste biomass pellet. LBS College of Engineering’s Team Forge designed and developed an electric cutter for laterite stone quarries and laterite stone-based industries. Team Plasricks from the Indian Institute of Management-Sirmaur developed a reusable, interlocking bricks, crafted from plastic waste. Team Kumaraguru College of Technology created an eco-friendly packaging material from crop residue, rice bran, lemon grass, and paddy husk. Team Bubbar from NIT Pondicherry designed an air curtain to remove microplastics while ensuring safe passage for fish.

IIT-M Director V. Kamakoti, who presided over the event, said the real objective of i2I was to address sustainable development goals. “In the next 10 years, recycling jobs will supersede coding jobs. If you get a nice product idea, we will help you in patenting it and ensure your idea is protected,” he told the participants.

P.S. Narayan, Global Head (Sustainability), Wipro, who launched the second edition of i2I, said the creation of an ecosystem of distributed problem solving should start at the school level. It must start with concepts and ideas that form part of a student’s mental architecture.

