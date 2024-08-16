GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT-M’s ‘ideas 2 impact’ contest pushes for sustainable development

The eco-innovative contest was launched in 2023, aiming to transform concepts into viable prototypes that actively contribute to a carbon-neutral future

Updated - August 16, 2024 11:14 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 11:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has announced the winners of the ‘ideas to impact’ (i2I) national eco-innovative contest. By providing a funding of ₹1 lakh to each idea and mentoring participants, the contest aims to transform concepts into viable prototypes that actively contribute to a carbon-neutral future.

i2I, a pan-India contest for college students and researchers, is spearheaded by IIT-M and supported by Wipro Foundation. The winners will join the upcoming cohort of Carbon Zero Challenge to secure prototype funding of ₹5 lakh and a chance to secure a CZC seed grant of ₹10 lakh. The teams presented their proof-of-concept prototypes on August 9 at the IIT-Madras Research Park. 

The team from the National Institute of Arunachal Pradesh, Brilletmakers, created a prototype of a mobile production unit for a customisable semi-torrified mixed agro-waste biomass pellet. LBS College of Engineering’s Team Forge designed and developed an electric cutter for laterite stone quarries and laterite stone-based industries. Team Plasricks from the Indian Institute of Management-Sirmaur developed a reusable, interlocking bricks, crafted from plastic waste. Team Kumaraguru College of Technology created an eco-friendly packaging material from crop residue, rice bran, lemon grass, and paddy husk. Team Bubbar from NIT Pondicherry designed an air curtain to remove microplastics while ensuring safe passage for fish.

IIT-M Director V. Kamakoti, who presided over the event, said the real objective of i2I was to address sustainable development goals. “In the next 10 years, recycling jobs will supersede coding jobs. If you get a nice product idea, we will help you in patenting it and ensure your idea is protected,” he told the participants.

P.S. Narayan, Global Head (Sustainability), Wipro, who launched the second edition of i2I, said the creation of an ecosystem of distributed problem solving should start at the school level. It must start with concepts and ideas that form part of a student’s mental architecture.

Related Topics

higher education / friendly competition / Sustainability

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.