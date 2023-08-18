IIT-Madras’s Pravartak Technologies opens registrations for free, online mathematics course

August 18, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ Pravartak Technologies has invited applications for its mathematics ‘out of the box thinking’ course. The free, online, 10-week course opened registrations for its level 3 and 4 examinations to be held across the country from August 14 until September 20. Candidates may register for the exam at https://pravartak.org.in

It also launched another batch for levels 1 and 2 of the course on August 16. Candidates may register for this, with the last date being September 16.

The Department of Science and Technology funds this Section 8 company under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems, and it is hosted by IIT-M.

ADVERTISEMENT

IIT-M director V. Kamakoti said the course would benefit school and college students, especially those in rural areas. “Training the young mind to think differently will, in the long run, yield creative youth for our nation,” he explained.

Sadagopan Rajesh, director of the Aryabhatta Institute of Mathematical Sciences, and a mathematics educator said, “Mathematical ways of thinking are more valuable than exposure to mathematical thought. While engaged in thinking, surprising connections are obtained, and it is a source of absorbing interest.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.