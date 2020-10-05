IIT Madras zone has five among top 22 toppers in JEE Advanced

CHENNAI

05 October 2020

Ghirag Falor has topped the Joint Engineering Examinations (Advanced) 2020 in the country, with a score of 352/396. Among women students, Kanishka Mittal, who has scored 315, is the topper. She is ranked 17 in the common rank list. Mr. Falor is from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay zone, while Ms. Mittal is from the IIT Roorkee zone.

Landa Jitendra of IIT Madras zone was ranked first among the OBC/NCL students; and in the EWS category, which also went to the IIT Madras zone, Gangula Bhuvan Reddy was declared the topper.

In the ST category, Pranjan Singh of IIT Delhi zone, and in the persons with disability (PwD) general category, Kandukuri Sunil Kumar Vishwesh of IIT Madras zone were toppers. The latter also topped in the general-EWS-PwD category.

IIT Madras zone had five students among the top 22, including the second rank, which went to Gangula Bhuvan Reddy. In fact, the zone had the largest number of students among the top 100 at 28, and 140 students in the top 500.

Of the 1,50,838 candidates who appeared for both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2020, 43,204 have qualified. This includes 6,707 women candidates.

The top 10 rankers include: Vaibhav Raj; R. Muhender Raj; Keshav Agarwal; Hardik Rajpal; Vedang Dhirendra Asgaonkar; Swayam Shashank Chube; Harshvardhan Agarwal and Dhvanit Beniwal.

Among the zone-wise women toppers are: Niyati Manish Mehta, ranked 62 from IIT Bombay zone; Gutta Sindhuja, ranked 18, of IIT Delhi zone; Aakrity Pandey, ranked 952 of IIT Guwahati zone; Shreeya Moghe, ranked 402 of IIT Kanpur zone; Anushka, ranked 177 from IIT Kharagpur zone; Kothapalli Namitha, ranked 44 from IIT Madras zone, and Kanishka Mittal, ranked 17 from the IIT Roorkee zone.

In the OBC-NCL-PwD category, Utkarsh of IIT Guwahati zone is the topper; in the SC-PwD category, Yash Chudaman Patil from IIT Bombay zone topped; and in the ST – PwD category Niteesh Kumar Birua of IIT Kharagpur zone has been declared topper.

The distribution of top 500 students is from the IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee zones.

The JEE (Advanced) marks would enable students seek admission to the 23 IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the Indian Institutes of Science, Education and Research (IISER) and the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT).

The IISc, IISER and the RGIPT do not participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority counselling, which is set to begin online counselling from Tuesday.

The aggregate marks were calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates had to satisfy the subject-wise as well as the aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list.

The maximum aggregate mark was 396 (198 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2). For each of the three subjects, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, the maximum mark was 66 each in paper 1 and 2.