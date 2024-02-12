IIT Madras Zanzibar campus calls for 2nd batch of students for next academic year

February 12, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Zanzibar has invited applications for the second batch of students for BS in Data Science and AI and M. Tech in Data Science and AI for the academic year 2024-25. The Zanzibar campus was inaugurated in 2023.

The last date to apply for the BS programme is April 15 and the screening test will be held on June 9 (2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Indian Standard Time) and 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. East African Time. The last date to apply for M. Tech is March 15.

Details of fee structure, eligibility criteria, dates and syllabus may be viewed at https://www.iitmz.ac.in/IITMZST_Information_Brochure_2024_v1.1.pdf

The institution will conduct online screening tests at 19 international centres in various regions in Africa, West and South Asia.

Students are admitted through a three-stage process. A weightage of 10% is given to co-curricular and extra-curricular credentials in the first stage of the selection process.

The screening test, the second stage, will evaluate the candidates’ aptitude and carries 60% weightage. Those shortlisted based on stages 1 and 2 are called for interview, which is the third stage of the process and carries 30% weightage.

The syllabus for the written test for BS includes English and comprehension, analytical ability, mathematics, chemistry and physics.

The screening test for M. Tech will be held on March 31 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (IST) and 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. East African Time. The syllabus for the test includes technical and general aptitude with a maximum mark of 60. Successful candidates will be called for an interview, a release from the institute said.

