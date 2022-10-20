IIT Madras wins national intellectual property award

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT),Madras | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has won the national intellectual property award for 2021 and 2022.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, had instituted the award. The criteria for evaluation was patent applications, grants and commercialisation. Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, presented the award.

Institute director V. Kamakoti, who received the award comprising a trophy, citation and Rs. 1 lakh, congratulated the faculty, researchers, students and stakeholders for the achievement. “This award has motivated IIT Madras to generate and protect more and more intellectual property of societal impact,” he said.

The annual award recognises achievers, including individuals, institutions, organisations and enterprises for their IP creations and commercialisation that contribute to strengthen the country’s IP ecosystem and encourage creativity and innovation.

The Institute’s Dean, Industrial consultancy and sponsored research, Manu Santhanam said the IP office of IC&SR provides complete support for filing and technology transfer to the faculty members. “Access to the relevant tools and high quality patent attorneys aid our patent filing efforts,” he said.