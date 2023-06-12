IIT Madras will hold ‘demo day’ on June 24 for aspiring JEE students, parents to visit campus, interact with faculty

June 12, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) will hold a ‘Demo Day’ for aspirants of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE 2023) on June 24.

The event is being held as part of AskIITM.com, a student and alumni-run initiative. It includes a campus tour before counselling, demo classes and career counselling..

Aspirants may join online on June 17 and 18 or offline on June 24. Candidates may register at visit.askiitm.com. The last date to register is June 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aspirants and parents will visit the campus and can speak to students, faculty and recent alumni while on campus, Aspirants may also attend a few demo lectures and meet with student clubs as well.

Institute director V. Kamakoti said: “We will answer questions about academics, placements, safety, sports, and food, among other topics. Talking to us can calm the anxieties of students and parents. This in-person counselling was stopped in 2010 when the process turned online. I am so thrilled that students this year will get that opportunity to come to campus, get their doubts cleared, and then fill in their choices in online counselling,” he said.

On the website too, aspirants can ask questions about courses, faculty, campus life, placements and more. A team of alumni and student volunteers will answer them. Aspirants may also browse through existing answers.

The institute has uploaded over 200 videos on Instagram and YouTube on topics related to the institute at http://instagram.com/askiitm and https://www.youtube.com/@askiitm.

Institute alumnus Amrutash Misra, who is leading the initiative said, “We have created video answers to many of the questions received last year. For placement-related questions, we have created a separate microsite with jobs data from the current graduating batch. So there is a lot of relevant information for aspirants.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.