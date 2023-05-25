IIT Madras, Waycool Foods join hands to bring regenerative agriculture tech stack to farmers

May 25, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

WayCool Foods, a food and agri-tech platform has entered into a partnership with IIT - Madras (IIT-M) to expand the offerings for farmers under IIT-M’s RASA (Regenerative Agriculture Sustainable Architecture) tech stack.

WayCool Foods, with its deep knowledge and on-ground expertise, will further enhance the agri-stack by providing innovative agri-focused solutions to create a strong ecosystem for regenerative agriculture in India. The MoU will also enable both, WayCool Foods and IIT-M, to synergise their offerings for the benefit of the farmers by helping them move towards a sustainable model of agriculture.

According to a press release, WayCool Foods will provide technical solutions for seeding and expansion of the RASA stack. It will also offer its domain knowledge of the agri supply chain – from soil to sale and further strengthen the design and structuring of the agri-stack. The partnership will also aim to accumulate and disseminate knowledge amongst farmers about sustainable agri-practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karthik Jayaraman, Managing Director - WayCool Foods, said, “We are confident that synergies between WayCool Foods and IIT Madras will provide farmers with access to the most advanced technologies equipping them to take proactive measures to combat climate change as the Indian farmer prepares to feed the world.”

IIT Madras developed and built The RASA Tech Stack in 2022. The tech-stack will aid the farmers in monitoring and fine-tuning their cultivation and harvest process proactively to realise maximum benefits. The stack will comprehensively address the entire farm-to-kitchen cycle, including pre-cultivation, cultivation, harvest, storage/shipment, marketing and payment.

IIT-M Pravartak CEO, M.J. Shankar Raman said, “Through this collaboration, we hope to create innovative solutions that can address some of the key challenges faced by the farming and agriculture industry today. By leveraging sensor technology and data science techniques, we believe we can help improve crop yield, reduce waste, and increase farmers’ income. This will also create new opportunities for growth and innovation in this space,” he added.