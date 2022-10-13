IIT-Madras to showcase seven projects at R&D fair in Delhi

The Shakti processor developed by the IIT-Madras. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras will showcase seven cutting edge projects at ‘IITs R&D fair 2022‘ to be held in IIT Delhi later this week.

They include Shakti class of indigenously-designed RISC-V processors; indigenous 5G/5Gi network solutions; sustainable production of plant-derived anti-cancer drug-led camptothecin via microbial fermentation route; bio and chemical sensor technologies for healthcare, environment and pharma; a device to assess vascular ageing early; new-gen single/multi-point super-abrasive tools; and motorised add-on to wheelchair for outdoor mobility for the differently-abled.

Institute director V. Kamakoti said: “The faculty and students of our institute have been working on technologies of societal importance across multiple disciplines of science and engineering. The R&D fair is a great opportunity for industry-academia interaction with an objective to enable large-scale production of the technologies. We are confident that this effort will culminate in multiple atmanirbhar products in the Indian market.”