IIT Madras to offer training course in semiconductors

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) Pravartak Technologies has partnered with Swayam Plus to launch skill-based training programme for engineering and science students.

The 11-day training programme which focuses on semiconductors, includes placement assistance. It will be conducted in the physical mode at the institute. The last date to register for the programme is October 3.

The event will be held from October 7 to 18. Candidates may register at https://iitmpravartak.org.in/advanced_electronic_mfg .

R. Sarathi, dean (planning) at the institute said the initiative was to provide a comprehensive training experience that equips participants with the knowledge and tools to handle a wide range of technical and customer service issues in the semiconductor industry.

IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation is a section 8 company, housing a technology innovation hub on sensors, networking, actuators and control systems. It is funded by the Department of Science and Technology under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems.

The curriculum has been designed in collaboration with industry experts to deliver hands-on training in the latest technology and processes in electronics manufacturing.

The institute will connect final-year students with leading electronics manufacturing companies. The aim is to meet the demand for qualified professionals in the electronics manufacturing service industry.

Candidates with a degree in engineering or diploma; science students and graduates with electronics background are eligible for the course.

