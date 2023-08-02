IIT Madras to offer PG course on applied petroleum engineering

August 02, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Digital Skills Academy of IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies will offer a web-enabled postgraduate advanced certification course in applied petroleum engineering and hydrogen energy.

The Institute is partnering with Zemblance Hydrcarbons and experts from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, IndianOil, GAIL (India) and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. who will offer practical insights.

Zemblance Hydrocarbons, established by faculty and alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, is in the IIT Madras Research Park and specialises in a range of services and research solutions to upstream oil and gas companies.

The hybrid programme combines web-enabled courses in petroleum engineering, renewable energies and hydrogen energy, addressing industry requirements and aims to bridge the gap between industry requirements and upskilling and employability of candidates with engineering background and working professionals.

Rajesh Nair, professor of petroleum engineering programme and lead advisor at Zemblance Hydrocarbons, will lead the course. The evaluation process will include offline exams to be held at centres across the country. Graduates in engineering/technology or a master’s degree in any relevant science subject or working professionals in oil and gas industries or allied areas may enrol. An outreach video of the programme is available at PGPEH EdTech Programme

Candidates may also write to info@zemblance.com or visit https://digitalskills.pravartak.org.in/course_details.php?courseID=70&cart or zemblance.com.

Mr. Nair, faculty sponsor of Society of Petroleum Engineers, IIT M chapter, Department of Ocean Engineering, said for the first time the programme covered a mix of petroleum engineering, renewable engineering and hydrogen energy. The programme commences on Sept. 5, celebrated as Teachers’ Day, as a mark of tribute to contributions made by teachers to society, he said.

The Institute’s petroleum engineering programme is ranked 21st globally by QS Ranking and 1st in India.