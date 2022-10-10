IIT-Madras to offer online courses in banking, finance

Pravarthak Foundation, the technology innovation hub of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, will offer seven courses in online mode to equip students for careers in banking and finance. The areas include mutual funds, equity derivatives, digital banking, securities operation and risk management.

The courses, offered in collaboration with Digital Skills Academy, an IIT Madras initiative and InFactPro, a finance sector certified trainer in Chennai, aim to train students for certification examinations conducted by National Stock Exchange; Bombay Stock Exchange; National Institute of Securities Market; and Indian Institute of Banking and Finance.

Around 30 lakh aspirants appear for various bank recruitment exams annually and only 0.5% qualify. The programme is aimed at skilling students as the demand for banking and financial services is rising in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

More details about course, enrolment and curriculum are available at https://iit.infactpro.com and https://skillsacademy.iitm.ac.in.

Institute director and chairman of IIT Madras Pravarthak Foundation V. Kamakoti said the courses would reach learners in the remotest part of the country where outreach of digital literacy was minimal. With the nation aiming to move to a $ 5 trillion economy “such skill development courses are offered by premier institutions and industry jointly to help students aspiring to build a career in banking and finance,” he said.

Undergraduate students and those who have completed UG in any discipline may take the courses. M. Thenmozhi, head of Department of Management Studies at the institute and former director of National Institute of Securities Markets, founded by Securities and Exchange Board of India, is the lead faculty. Balaji Iyer, former vice president of ICICI Securities, is the co-lead faculty.