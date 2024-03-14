IIT Madras to offer courses in augmented and virtual reality

March 14, 2024 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras Pravartak has partnered with VyVoxel, an international firm, to launch a course in augmented reality and virtual reality.

The institute said market analysts had predicted that the AR and VR market would reach US $71.2 billion to 372.73 billion by 2032. VR simulations would be used to train medical professionals in a safe and realistic environment.

The last date to apply for the 60-hour online course is March 31. The first batch will commence on April 1. There is no restriction on the number of students to be admitted to each batch. Interested candidates may enrol through https://digitalskills.pravartak.org.in/course_details.php?courseID=95

VyVoxel, based in Santa Clara, USA and Chennai, develop enterprise solutions in AR, VR and MR experiences, 3D graphics, animation, programming and computer vision. Balamurali Shankar, chief knowledge officer, Digital Skills Academy of IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies, said, “It is imperative to create talent pools that can service industry needs in the coming years. It is an exciting area growing exponentially with applications in various industries.”

The course aims to provide theory and extensive programming experience using industry-standard tools. Students will learn to design, code and publish AR and VR applications to mobile devices, tablets, and headsets. They will get a chance to work on industry-level projects. The course has been designed by AR and VR professionals with in-depth project knowledge and a clear understanding of industry needs.

The course covers the basics of 3D modelling, marker, and marker less AR, Virtual Reality programming and interaction and its applications in training, manufacturing and field service, C# programming, user interface design and exposure to applications in various industries, such as healthcare, logistics, retail, ecommerce, branding and product launches and architecture, an institute release added.

