IIT Madras to launch tech magazine Shaastra

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has launched a tech magazine that will focus on trends in scientific and technological developments.

Called IIT Madras Shaastra, the magazine is supported by its 50,000 alulmni and will showcase the achievements in science, technology and innovations in India and abroad. The aim is to enable informed conversations among industry, academia and policy makers. The magazine will appear in both print and digital format.

The print edition will appear once in two months and the web version may be accessed at shaastramag.org. Subscription will be open to readers in India and abroad.

Institute director Bhaskar Ramamurthi said the journal would fill the gap in science and technology magazine space. “It will be of great interest not only to students, faculty, academic and researchers but also to practitioners, engineers, alumni and companies. “This is a way of reaching out to the community. We have put together a really solid editorial team to execute this,” he said.

The first edition will focus on Indian scientists’ efforts to decode the COVID-19 virus using cutting-edge science and advanced technology and to use that knowledge to formulate future vaccines against similar pandemics.

Srikanth Vedantam, faculty in the Department of Engineering Design, is the chair of the editorial board.