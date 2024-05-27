ADVERTISEMENT

IIT Madras to host Paradox ‘24 for BS students

Updated - May 27, 2024 08:14 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI 

Event will be held from May 30 to June 2 on the campus; will include an AI hackathon

The Hindu Bureau

A workshop for BS programme students in progress at IIT Madras.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras will host Paradox ‘24 from May 30 to June 2 on its campus for BS Data Science Programming and Electronic Systems students. Around 4,000 students are expected to participate in the annual cultural, techno-sports event. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 27,000 students are enrolled in the BS Data science and BS Electronic systems programmes.

Paradox ‘24 will include an enchanted forest themed prom night, student-run stalls, a 5 km campus run and AI agent hackathon. The hackathon will offer opportunities for students to secure placements and internships through sponsors.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be 24 specialised workshops covering a wide range of topics. The institute’s faculty will offer insights and guidance to students in the standout session ‘Ask us anything – career choices – higher education or jobs’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Institute director V. Kamakoti said, “The fest is a unique opportunity for these BS students from all over the world to celebrate togetherness and network.” 

Vignesh Mithuvijayan, coordinator BS (Data Science and Applications) said the student-managed fest has over 200 organisers and “using remote collaborations they have developed a central workflow app from scratch to ensure consistency and documentation”.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US