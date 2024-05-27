IIT Madras to host Paradox ‘24 for BS students

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras will host Paradox ‘24 from May 30 to June 2 on its campus for BS Data Science Programming and Electronic Systems students. Around 4,000 students are expected to participate in the annual cultural, techno-sports event.

Over 27,000 students are enrolled in the BS Data science and BS Electronic systems programmes.

Paradox ‘24 will include an enchanted forest themed prom night, student-run stalls, a 5 km campus run and AI agent hackathon. The hackathon will offer opportunities for students to secure placements and internships through sponsors.

There will be 24 specialised workshops covering a wide range of topics. The institute’s faculty will offer insights and guidance to students in the standout session ‘Ask us anything – career choices – higher education or jobs’.

Institute director V. Kamakoti said, “The fest is a unique opportunity for these BS students from all over the world to celebrate togetherness and network.”

Vignesh Mithuvijayan, coordinator BS (Data Science and Applications) said the student-managed fest has over 200 organisers and “using remote collaborations they have developed a central workflow app from scratch to ensure consistency and documentation”.