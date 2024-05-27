GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IIT Madras to host Paradox ‘24 for BS students

Event will be held from May 30 to June 2 on the campus; will include an AI hackathon

Updated - May 27, 2024 08:14 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
A workshop for BS programme students in progress at IIT Madras.

A workshop for BS programme students in progress at IIT Madras.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras will host Paradox ‘24 from May 30 to June 2 on its campus for BS Data Science Programming and Electronic Systems students. Around 4,000 students are expected to participate in the annual cultural, techno-sports event. 

Over 27,000 students are enrolled in the BS Data science and BS Electronic systems programmes.

Paradox ‘24 will include an enchanted forest themed prom night, student-run stalls, a 5 km campus run and AI agent hackathon. The hackathon will offer opportunities for students to secure placements and internships through sponsors.

There will be 24 specialised workshops covering a wide range of topics. The institute’s faculty will offer insights and guidance to students in the standout session ‘Ask us anything – career choices – higher education or jobs’.

Institute director V. Kamakoti said, “The fest is a unique opportunity for these BS students from all over the world to celebrate togetherness and network.” 

Vignesh Mithuvijayan, coordinator BS (Data Science and Applications) said the student-managed fest has over 200 organisers and “using remote collaborations they have developed a central workflow app from scratch to ensure consistency and documentation”.  

Related Topics

higher education / engineering colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.