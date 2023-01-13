IIT Madras to host Madras Dyslexia Association’s national meet

January 13, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras Dyslexia Association is organising a national symposium at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras on January 21 and 22.

The symposium will highlight the need for a multi-pronged approach to intervention for special children. The focus would be on best practices as the approach is essential to enable children with dyslexia internalise, practice and adopt coping strategies. Interventions must be administered regularly with a feedback system to make need-based changes.

Founder of the non-profit organisation and an IIT Madras alumnus D. Chandrasekar said the MDA was organising the symposium when it was celebrating 30 years.

Director of SpLD Assessment Services, English language and literacy division and staff professional development division, Singapore Dyslexia Association, will deliver the keynote address.

Dyslexia is a neurobiological condition that can be managed through structured, multi-modal remedial teaching for each child. However, if such children have comorbidities then remedial interventions are less effective.

Children with visual or auditory difficulties may hinder the learning process resulting in low confidence and disinterest in academics. Dyslexia affects behaviour and emotional conditions as well.