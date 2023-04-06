IIT Madras to host entrepreneurship summit from April 7 to 9

April 06, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The eighth edition of entrepreneurship summit of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras will be held from April 7 to 9. As many as 800 start- ups and 5,000 students from across 400 colleges across the country are expected to participate.

The student-run entrepreneurial festival will feature over 35 investors, 40 speakers and will be spread across four conclaves — one each for youth; innovators; start-ups; and a sustainability conclave.

Institute Director V. Kamakoti said: “The e-summit provides a platform for exchange of ideas and sharing of best practices that would lead to successful start-ups.”

Around 640 start-ups are participating in the innovators’ conclave and another 400 participating in the start-up conclave. The youth conclave has recorded around 2,900 registrations. The sustainability conclave has received over 600 ecological and entrepreneurial ideas towards sustainability.

Ashwin Mahalingam, faculty advisor of e-cell, this year’s assemblage of change-makers aim to share, debate, and discuss entrepreneurial strategies.

The seventh edition of the annual Entrepreneurship Insider would be launched at the summit. The summit will be inaugurated on April 7 at the IC and SR building on the IIT Madras campus.

Nishant Gudipaty, students’ head of e-cell, said there would be special events, master classes and workshops for schoolchildren and rural entrepreneurs as well.

The summit will include the sixth edition of the pan-India fund-raising competition “Elevate” that would feature 300 start-ups from various domains. More details are available at https://esummitiitm.org

