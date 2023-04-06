ADVERTISEMENT

IIT Madras to host entrepreneurship summit from April 7 to 9

April 06, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 800 start-ups and 5,000 students from 400 colleges are expected to participate in the event; the seventh edition of the annual Entrepreneurship Insider to be held on the campus

The Hindu Bureau

 

The eighth edition of entrepreneurship summit of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras will be held from April 7 to 9. As many as 800 start- ups and 5,000 students from across 400 colleges across the country are expected to participate.  

The student-run entrepreneurial festival will feature over 35 investors, 40 speakers and will be spread across four conclaves — one each for youth; innovators; start-ups; and a sustainability conclave. 

Institute Director V. Kamakoti said: “The e-summit provides a platform for exchange of ideas and sharing of best practices that would lead to successful start-ups.” 

Around 640 start-ups are participating in the innovators’ conclave and another 400 participating in the start-up conclave. The youth conclave has recorded around 2,900 registrations. The sustainability conclave has received over 600 ecological and entrepreneurial ideas towards sustainability. 

Ashwin Mahalingam, faculty advisor of e-cell, this year’s assemblage of change-makers aim to share, debate, and discuss entrepreneurial strategies. 

The seventh edition of the annual Entrepreneurship Insider would be launched at the summit. The summit will be inaugurated on April 7 at the IC and SR building on the IIT Madras campus. 

Nishant Gudipaty, students’ head of e-cell, said there would be special events, master classes and workshops for schoolchildren and rural entrepreneurs as well. 

The summit will include the sixth edition of the pan-India fund-raising competition “Elevate” that would feature 300 start-ups from various domains. More details are available at https://esummitiitm.org 

