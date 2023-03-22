IIT Madras to develop extended reality lab for SAIL  

March 22, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras and the Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) are collaborating to apply extended reality (XR) and other technologies in steel manufacturing.

SAIL, the largest steel-making public sector undertaking in the country, will benefit from the extended reality (XR) centre that IIT will help build at SAIL’s Management Training Institute in Ranchi. It will showcase the latest augmented reality/virtual reality/mixed reality and haptic technologies. The institute will be the knowledge partner in design, development and deployment of short-term and long-term new age training.

SAIL will use the technologies from the institute’s eXperiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC) to promote research and development in the domain of extended reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Manivannan, professor in the Department of Applied Mechanics at the institute and the principal investigator of the project, said XR technologies had potential to add value in many aspects of steel making and “probably the entire lifecycle of steel.”

XTIC is the country’s first research and product innovation, encompassing several fields of engineering, medicine, psychology and arts.

SAIL-MTI’s executive director Sanjeev Kumar said the centre would develop training programmes for its employees to use new technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, extended reality, drones, 3D printing, robotics and haptics.

The centre has established a consortium of start-ups and industries in the field of XR and haptics in the country.

IIT Madras’ research lab focuses on fundamentals of XR such as human factors, particularly perception and illusion, pioneering a new field of perceptual engineering and perceptual algebra, a release said.