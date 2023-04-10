IIT Madras to commercialise software tools created by its researchers

April 10, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has entered into a licensing and monetising agreement for licensing its software package.

The institute has signed an agreement with Chennai-based Online Solutions (Imaging) Pvt. Ltd., for four state-of-the-art software packages that have applications in fields such as agriculture, locomotion of organisms, and mitigating stresses or identifying defects in 3D electronics.

The software packages are in the field of photoelastic analysis and simulation. Photoelasticity may be applied in areas such as biomedical and conventional stress analysis, involving complex loading and boundary conditions in aerospace, civil, mechanical and manufacturing engineering fields.

The software would allow doctors, agriculturists and biologists to process recorded images using the software to derive important conclusions from their studies. The software tools were a result of 30 years of research.

Ramesh, the K. Mahesh Chair Professor in the Department of Applied Mechanics at the Institute, said: “The technique of photoelasticity is increasingly being used in diverse domains such as dentistry, prosthetic development, design of epidural injection needle shape, improvement of material processing such as precision glass moulding (used in cameras of cell phones), stresses in 3D electronics apart from several mechanical and aerospace applications involving stress analysis.”