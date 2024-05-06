IIT Madras ties up with Sambalpur University in Odisha for research

May 06, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has tied up with Sambalpur University in Odisha to collaborate on research.

A memorandum of understanding was signed on Saturday by the institute’s director V. Kamakoti and Dean of Academic courses Prathap Haridoss and Sambalpur University’s registrar Nruparaj Sahu and Director of the University’s Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT) Basant Kumar Mohanty.

Mr. Kamakoti said that the collaboration would help to share the best practices and move a step closer to realising the objectives of Viksit Bharat. Mr. Mohanty said that the MoU would help SUIIT to work closely with the faculty group at the institute for curriculum development, student exchange through credit transfer, skill development programmes, joint research and collaboration in AI, cybersecurity, chip design and green technology.

The collaboration is expected to pave the way for sponsorship of cooperative seminars, workshops and academic meetings. Faculty from both institutions will collaborate in the supervision of exchange students and in joint research in disciplines of mutual interest, a release from IIT Madras said.

