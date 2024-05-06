ADVERTISEMENT

IIT Madras ties up with Sambalpur University in Odisha for research

May 06, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI 

Institute to help develop curriculum for the varsity’s Institute of Information Technology

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has tied up with Sambalpur University in Odisha to collaborate on research.

ADVERTISEMENT

A memorandum of understanding was signed on Saturday by the institute’s director V. Kamakoti and Dean of Academic courses Prathap Haridoss and Sambalpur University’s registrar Nruparaj Sahu and Director of the University’s Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT) Basant Kumar Mohanty. 

Mr. Kamakoti said that the collaboration would help to share the best practices and move a step closer to realising the objectives of Viksit Bharat. Mr. Mohanty said that the MoU would help SUIIT to work closely with the faculty group at the institute for curriculum development, student exchange through credit transfer, skill development programmes, joint research and collaboration in AI, cybersecurity, chip design and green technology.

The collaboration is expected to pave the way for sponsorship of cooperative seminars, workshops and academic meetings. Faculty from both institutions will collaborate in the supervision of exchange students and in joint research in disciplines of mutual interest, a release from IIT Madras said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US