IIT Madras ties up with Israeli government for water security

May 17, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has partnered with the Israeli government to ensure water security in the country.

The India-Israel Center of Water Technology (CoWT) that will come up on the Institute premises, will customise Israeli technologies for Indian requirements and pilot sustainable technologies in the country. IIT-M director V. Kamakoti and secretary in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Manoj Joshi signed a letter of intent in New Delhi last week.

The MoHUA will collaborate with Israel’s agency for International Development Cooperation Mashav.

The new centre will help the Ministry’s Amrut mission besides pursuing joint activities to implement technological solutions through separate agreements.

Lior Asaf, water attache, Embassy of Israel, said the new state-of-art Israeli technology and know-how would be introduced.

Mr. Kamakoti said the collaboration will work on conservation and proper use of water.

India and Israel will work closely to enhance capacity building of Indian water professionals at all levels and demonstrate latest technologies besides holding exhibitions of Israeli water companies.

IIT Madras institute professor T. Pradeep said water security in India depended on implementing advanced and affordable technologies besides efficiently managing resources. “There is much to learn from Israel, a leader in the area, under the guidance of Amrut Mission,” he said.

Specific projects related to integrated water resources management, urban water supply and non-revenue water, water and sewage recycling, IoT solution and online monitoring, water harvesting, smart data management and AI, were on the anvil.

Israel was represented by Naar Gilon, Israel’s Ambassador to India. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen were present at the event.