IIT Madras, Tel Aviv varsity researchers develop aerogels to remove trace pollutants from wastewater

October 30, 2023

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Tel Aviv University have developed an aerogel adsorbent that can remove trace pollutants from wastewater. Their graphene-modified silica aerogel can remove over 76% of pollutants (parts per million level) when water is flowing, making it possible to scale up the experiment, researchers said.

Aerogels comprise mostly of air and can be used to remove contaminants. The highly porous, low-density materials with adjustable chemistry are referred to as solid air or frozen smoke and can be easily fabricated. In India 18% of the world’s population has only 4% of global water resources. The water-intensive industries such as pharmaceuticals and textile sector discharge nearly 10 lakh tonnes of toxic synthetic dyes annually.

Rajnish Kumar, professor of Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT-M and Hadas Mamane, professor in the School of Mechanical Engineering, Tel Aviv University, Israel, led the research. Their findings were published in Nature Scientific Reports. Mr. Kumar explained that indigenous techniques for wastewater purification were essential to combat pollution and preserve water quality.

However, conventional treatment methods struggle to remove trace of pollutants, especially pharmaceuticals and that led to scientists exploring various methods, including adsorption, advanced oxidation processes and membrane filtration. “Adsorption is attractive because of its eco-friendly nature, cost-effectiveness and efficient pollutant removal capabilities,” he explained.

Mr. Mamane said the aerogels could be customised to target specific contaminants by modifying their surface chemistry, making them versatile. “They can be generated and reused multiple times, reducing waste and operational costs, making them a sustainable solution for water purification,” he said.

