IIT Madras study finds mega projects benefit from freelance expat consultants

March 17, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A researcher at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has concluded that freelance expatriates hired by Indian public sector clients play a critical role in smooth execution of “vanguard” or “first of their kind” infrastructure projects such as highways, urban rail systems and airports.

The researcher found most of the conflicts were resolved by a group of project participants who were hired by the Indian client.

Ashwin Mahalingam, a professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at the institute analysed empirical data from two Metro Rail projects that were part of the Delhi Metro.

Expatriates are hired for their technical skills and their outcome-aligned incentives and ability to connect with other expatriates on the contractors’ side helped them “play an understated but critical role in resolving conflicts on projects,” he said. Organisations that are involved in mega projects would do well to leverage this strategy, he said.

The critical role expatriates play in managing the projects is the single most important practical finding of the paper, Mr. Ashwin said. His findings could be used to smoothen provision of essential services and infrastructure such as power, drinking water and transportation, he added.

His study was published in the International journal of project management.

