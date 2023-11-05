HamberMenu
IIT Madras students’ innovations get industry and investors interested

800 students display 73 projects they had worked on to garner industry support

November 05, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Students of IIT Madras showcase their projects at the Centre for Innovation’s annual research conclave on Saturday.

Students of IIT Madras showcase their projects at the Centre for Innovation’s annual research conclave on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

As many as 73 projects that used cutting-edge technology were showcased to industry and investors at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. 

Among them were fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles for military surveillance, a solar-powered race car and autonomous underwater vehicles for oceanographic exploration. More than 800 students representing 14 technical clubs and seven competition teams participated in the research conclave organised by the students at the institute’s Centre for Innovation on Saturday.  

Prototypes developed by CFI competition teams in the past six months were also exhibited at the ‘competition team demo day’ event. On display were a CFI guide robot, clean energy marine vessels, a Braille book emulator and sound-scaping spectacles for the auditory-impaired. 

CFI provides students with access to funding and state-of-the-art facilities, including 3D printers, laser cutters and electronic workstations. So far over 100 patents and many student-led startups have originated from the CFI in fields including AI, robotics, biotechnology, electronics and other technology-driven sectors. 

Prabhu Rajagopal, advisor, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the institute, said the conclave was an important mid-year review of the social and innovative projects at CFI. This year, the institute also conducted ‘Triumph’ for the competition teams that had won recognition at international events through the last two months.

The event not only fostered innovation but also provides students industry guidance and financial aid from industry experts and professors, facilitating real-world applications of their work. The second edition of the research conclave was organised on Saturday.

