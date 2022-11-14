IIT-Madras students get 333 pre-placement offers

November 14, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras have received 333 pre-placement offers this academic year.

The number of offers are expected to rise as the process would continue until December 1 when the Phase 1 of campus placement begins. In 2021, the students received 231 pre-placement offers for the entire academic year. The summer internship process was conducted offline this year.

This year, 122 companies registered for campus internship and made 557 offers. Of the 1,397 registered candidates, 504 were placed as interns. The top five companies that offered pre-placement offers are Qualcomm, Honeywell, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Texas Instruments, and Oracle.

IIT-M’s placement advisor Sathyan said companies were encouraged to use internship as a long interview process to assess the students and make pre-placement offers. When a student is given a pre-placement offer and it is accepted, it is likely to lead to a good long-term association with the company, he said.

P. Murugavel, advisor (Internships), said internship programmes give students an opportunity to demonstrate the skills they had learned. The companies manage to get desired talents.

In 2016-17, 73 pre-placement offers were made. Since then the number has been increasing steadily.