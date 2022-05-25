IIT Madras student makes it to national finals of Tata Crucible quiz

Special Correspondent May 25, 2022 22:56 IST

G. Pranav Hari, a student of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, won the finals of Cluster 5 of Tata Crucible quiz 2022. He won ₹35,000 cash in the online edition of the country’s largest business quiz for campuses. He will compete in the zonal finals to qualify for the national finals. Cluster 5 finals represented Tamil Nadu 1 region.

Aditya Pahadsingh from SSN College of Engineering Chennai was the runner-up and won ₹18,000. Suresh Raman, vice-president and regional head of TCS Chennai, gave away the prizes in a virtual ceremony.

Tata Crucible Quiz moved online owing to COVID-19 pandemic. At the national finals, six finalists will compete and the national champion will win ₹2.5 lakh along with the Tata Crucible Trophy. The finals are streamed on social media platforms. The quiz master is ‘Pickbrain’ Giri Balasubramaniam.

The current edition was co-sponsored by Tata Motors, Tata Play, Mia by Tanishq, Tata 1 mg and Tata CLiQ.