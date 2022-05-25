Tamil Nadu

IIT Madras student makes it to national finals of Tata Crucible quiz

G. Pranav Hari, a student of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, won the finals of Cluster 5 of Tata Crucible quiz 2022. He won ₹35,000 cash in the online edition of the country’s largest business quiz for campuses. He will compete in the zonal finals to qualify for the national finals. Cluster 5 finals represented Tamil Nadu 1 region.

Aditya Pahadsingh from SSN College of Engineering Chennai was the runner-up and won ₹18,000. Suresh Raman, vice-president and regional head of TCS Chennai, gave away the prizes in a virtual ceremony.

Tata Crucible Quiz moved online owing to COVID-19 pandemic. At the national finals, six finalists will compete and the national champion will win ₹2.5 lakh along with the Tata Crucible Trophy. The finals are streamed on social media platforms. The quiz master is ‘Pickbrain’ Giri Balasubramaniam.

The current edition was co-sponsored by Tata Motors, Tata Play, Mia by Tanishq, Tata 1 mg and Tata CLiQ.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2022 10:57:18 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/iit-madras-student-makes-it-to-national-finals-of-tata-crucible-quiz/article65460948.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY