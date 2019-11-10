Tamil Nadu

IIT-Madras student found dead in hostel

more-in

The police suspect it to be suicide.

A 19-year-old student was found dead in her room in a hostel of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras. The police suspect it to be suicide.

“This is indeed an irreparable loss to the institute and the family. The police have been informed and the institute is cooperating with the authorities,” the release said. The Kotturpuram police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem after conducting an investigation.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
suicide
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2019 4:55:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/iit-madras-student-found-dead-in-hostel/article29934993.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY