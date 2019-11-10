IIT-Madras student found dead in hostel

A 19-year-old student was found dead in her room in a hostel of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras. The police suspect it to be suicide.
“This is indeed an irreparable loss to the institute and the family. The police have been informed and the institute is cooperating with the authorities,” the release said. The Kotturpuram police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem after conducting an investigation.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
