IIT-Madras student found dead in hostel room

February 14, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The engineering student, a native of Maharashtra, did not come out of his hostel room on Tuesday morning, prompting other students to alert the warden; police believe it could be a case of suicide

The Hindu Bureau

A view of IIT-Madras. File | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

A postgraduate student of Indian Institute of Technology — Madras (IIT-M), pursuing an M.S. in electrical engineering, was found dead in his hostel room. The Kotturpuram Police have filed a case, suspecting it to be a case of suicide, and are investigating.

A police official of the Chennai City Police said the student was a native of Maharashtra. He stayed in a single occupancy room at the Mahanadhi hostel on the IIT-M campus.

He did not come out of his room on Tuesday morning, police said. So the students of the hostel informed the warden and the security personnel, who went in and found him dead in his room.

Police are investigating. A response is awaited from the institution.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

