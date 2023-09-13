HamberMenu
IIT Madras startup develops bot to check for leaks in sewer, water pipes

Swasth AI to help manage city’s section sewer and water system

September 13, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau,Sujatha R 2625
The Swasth AI and endobot sewer is aimed at revolutionising the country’s urban sewage infrastructure. 

Solinas Integrity, a climate tech startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, has launched a robot that can check for leaks in sewer and water pipes. The Swasth AI and endobot sewer is aimed at revolutionising the country’s urban sewage infrastructure. 

The endobot is in addition to the existing pipeline inspection robots the company has developed. For those managing a city’s sewer system, the new product would be an end-to-end condition assessment platform. 

Swasth AI’s cloud-based system helps maintain and manage the entire distribution network in one accessible interface, providing data visualisation support that enables stakeholders to easily access and interpret data relevant to their specific needs.

Data-driven insights optimise maintenance schedules, reduce operational costs, and enhance the efficiency and longevity of critical infrastructure assets. Automation reduces the time needed for defect detection, minimising disruptions, and cutting costs associated with manual labour, multiple excavations, and repetitive inspections.

The dashboard currently enables GIS tagging of the defect location, pipeline inspection database and planning, pipeline auditing and condition assessment and pipeline grading, all available in a customised downloadable digital report. 

Divanshu Kumar, CEO, Solinas Integrity, said: “After the successful deployment of the micro-robot catering to 90mm pipelines, we are motivated to build more micro robots for sewer management considering the need of country’s increasing population.” 

According to him the Swasth AI had demonstrated its value in major corporations, operation and maintenance clients, and government organisations. 

Urban local bodies, panchayats, parastatal agencies responsible for water supply, private water supply, O and M organisations, industries with effluent lines, as well as non-profit organisations, NGOs, and CSR-led groups can use the product, he said. 

Moinak Banerjee, co-founder, said the product indicated a new era of technological innovation and environmental sustainability in India’s urban sewage infrastructure.

