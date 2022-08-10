IIT Madras, Sony India Software to train engineering graduates

The six-month full-time course comes with placement assurance

With the aim of building skills in engineering graduates, Pravartak Technologies of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has tied up with Sony India Software Centre to offer a skill training programme.

The Sony India Finishing School Skill Development Training Programme, a full-time six-month course, is for those who graduated in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Candidates, whose parents’ annual income is below ₹8 lakh, will receive the training free of cost. The subject covered include artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber security, computer graphics and business communication skills. Candidates may apply at https://sonyfs.pravartak.org.in/

Institute director V. Kamakoti said: “This programme is intended to bridge the knowledge and skill set gap that exist between graduating students and the industry’s requirements. We hope that many students, specifically from non-urban parts of India, will benefit from this initiative.”

The top 15 performers will get placement in Sony India Software Centre. Pravartak Technologies Foundation will assist in placing the rest of the students in other companies by organising interviews through the IIT-M PTF placement cell.

Graduates who have scored a minimum of 60% aggregate in all examinations besides fulfilling the financial criterion will be chosen. There will be a written entrance test and an interview. Students with the highest score in the evaluation will get a stipend during the training period.

The classes will be conducted in the physical mode in classrooms of the IIT-M PTF. Candidates who complete the programme will receive certificates.