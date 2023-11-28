IIT Madras sets up integrated centre for career guidance

November 28, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has established a unified platform, Career Pathway Centre, to assist students in navigating the diverse career trajectories.

The centre will integrate all placement, internship and student career development activities, along with the student-run entrepreneurship cell (E-Cell).

Sathyanarayana N. Gummadi, Dean (Students) of the institute, said the centre’s three verticals are designed to help students face the evolving professional landscape, providing a dynamic platform to explore traditional career paths and entrepreneurial opportunities and instilling a strong support system. “Our aim is to inspire the students to pursue their aspirations, be it launching a startup or building a successful career in established enterprises,” Mr. Sathyanarayana said.

The key functions of the new centre include professionally equipping students with skill development through the CD cell headed by Arun Menon, advisor of CDC and CDC-R and professor in civil engineering department.

Richa R., advisor (E-Cell) and professor in the management studies department, will lead the way in honing the entrepreneurial potential of the students.

Sathyan Subbiah, advisor (Placement and Internship) and P. Murugavel, co-advisor and professor in the physics department, will facilitate the hiring, placement and recruitment process.

