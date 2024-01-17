GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT Madras sets up e-mobility simulation lab

Altair India has funded the lab where industry professionals and students will be trained

January 17, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The laboratory has been set up with a fund of US$1 million from Altair.

The laboratory has been set up with a fund of US$1 million from Altair.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has established an e-mobility simulation laboratory in its Design Engineering department. 

The laboratory has been set up with a fund of US$1 million from Altair, a global technology company providing solutions in simulation, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. 

While most of the fund would be in terms of hardware and software tools for training, a small component would be in cash, said Altair India’s managing director Vishwanath Rao. The tools would be used in various forms, including designing a more energy and performance efficient vehicle, according to him. 

“The institution already offers a master’s programme and a certificate programme. Now it has launched a web-enabled M Tech in e-mobility for working professionals. We are planning and designing all programmes to cover the breadth of the domain with participation from industry and academia,” said C.S. Shankar Ram, head of the department.

The aim is to provide “enough flexibility in the content delivery such that people in the industry would find time to attend and graduate either with a certificate or degree from IIT Madras,” he added. 

Though the department had enough professors of practice and industry experts as adjunct faculty it needed to provide a lab to complement the theory that students learn, he explained. 

This is the first IIT in the country that Altair is associated with in the e-mobility sector. In other States it had tied up with autonomous institutions. Mr. Shankar Ram said most of the curriculum that had evolved was based on feedback from the industry. Altair tools would help the students learn better.  

With more industries looking for people who can transition from expertise in internal combustion engines to electrification, it was natural to invest in a lab, Mr. Rao averred. “The transition is happening at such a rapid pace that the availability of people with these skills is a problem. That is why the lab plays a pivotal role in creating human capital which can be immediately absorbed,” he explained.  

Altair tools were used in almost all manufacturing industries – from consumer appliances to heavy engineering electronics, Mr. Rao added. 

Related Topics

higher education / Electric vehicles

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.