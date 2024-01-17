IIT Madras sets up e-mobility simulation lab

January 17, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has established an e-mobility simulation laboratory in its Design Engineering department.

The laboratory has been set up with a fund of US$1 million from Altair, a global technology company providing solutions in simulation, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

While most of the fund would be in terms of hardware and software tools for training, a small component would be in cash, said Altair India’s managing director Vishwanath Rao. The tools would be used in various forms, including designing a more energy and performance efficient vehicle, according to him.

“The institution already offers a master’s programme and a certificate programme. Now it has launched a web-enabled M Tech in e-mobility for working professionals. We are planning and designing all programmes to cover the breadth of the domain with participation from industry and academia,” said C.S. Shankar Ram, head of the department.

The aim is to provide “enough flexibility in the content delivery such that people in the industry would find time to attend and graduate either with a certificate or degree from IIT Madras,” he added.

Though the department had enough professors of practice and industry experts as adjunct faculty it needed to provide a lab to complement the theory that students learn, he explained.

This is the first IIT in the country that Altair is associated with in the e-mobility sector. In other States it had tied up with autonomous institutions. Mr. Shankar Ram said most of the curriculum that had evolved was based on feedback from the industry. Altair tools would help the students learn better.

With more industries looking for people who can transition from expertise in internal combustion engines to electrification, it was natural to invest in a lab, Mr. Rao averred. “The transition is happening at such a rapid pace that the availability of people with these skills is a problem. That is why the lab plays a pivotal role in creating human capital which can be immediately absorbed,” he explained.

Altair tools were used in almost all manufacturing industries – from consumer appliances to heavy engineering electronics, Mr. Rao added.