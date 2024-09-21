IIT-Madras sets up diabetes research centre

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - September 21, 2024 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
IIT-Madras alumnus Subramanian Shankar speaking at the launch of a centre for diabetes research at the institute.

IIT-Madras alumnus Subramanian Shankar speaking at the launch of a centre for diabetes research at the institute. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has launched a diabetes research centre.

Funded by alumnus Subramanian Shankar, the Shankar Center of Excellence for Diabetes Research (SCoEDR) will focus on advancements in diabetes research and develop innovative technologies.

Mr. Subramanian, from the 1971 B Tech electrical engineering batch and a distinguished alumnus awardee of the institute is founder of AmZetta Technologies. The centre is part of the institute’s Department of Medical Sciences and Technology and was commissioned in the presence of Chris Hodges, U.S. consul general.  

Institute director V. Kamakoti said, “With diabetes being one of the most prevalent illnesses in the country the outcome of the joint activity that will happen in this centre of excellence will be of great societal and national importance.” 

Mr. Hodges said it was satisfying to see the partnership between two leaders, the IIT-Madras and Emory Global Diabetes Research Centre (EGDRC), at Emory University. 

He offered to connect the students and faculty with the research opportunity in the city, besides connecting them to business so that start-ups come out of the institute. “I want to see these businesses connect to American businesses. I want to see academic research drive business opportunities,” he said. 

The centre will support 15 Ph.D. students as ‘Shankar Fellows’ and foster product development, potential start-ups, and commercialisation efforts aimed at transforming diabetes management and treatment.  

Mr. Subramanian said the process of establishing the centre happened over a period of one year, he said. 

SCoEDR’s head Anubama Rajan said the focus would be on developing transformative technologies, fostering entrepreneurial ventures, and building global partnerships to improve diabetes care worldwide. 

Related Topics

higher education / health / diabetes / research

