IIT-Madras launches centre for cybersecurity research

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has launched a cybersecurity centre to boost fundamental and applied research in the country.

The Centre for Cybersecurity, Trust and Reliability (CyStar) will focus on protecting critical national infrastructure and addressing security challenges in industries such as finance, healthcare, automotive, and electronics. It will work to pioneer advancements in blockchain, security for artificial intelligence models, cryptography, quantum security, and Internet of Things security. CyStar aims to push the boundaries of cybersecurity through innovative research and education.

IIT-M Director V. Kamakoti said cyber threats often launched sector-wise attacks on critical infrastructure. “It is very important that we develop proactive defence mechanisms to protect our nation. In this context, such efforts are extremely crucial.”

The centre will collaborate globally and locally with academia, industry, and research institutions, equipping students, professionals, and researchers with the expertise needed to take on complex security challenges. The Ministries of electronics and Information Technology, Education, among others, including companies and banks are partners of CyStar.

CyStar will develop a comprehensive, multi-faceted strategy to address the emerging cybersecurity challenges driven by artificial intelligence and the past-quantum era. The approach will focus on safeguarding critical national infrastructure, offering a holistic defence against these advanced technological threats.