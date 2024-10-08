GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT-Madras launches centre for cybersecurity research

CyStar will focus on fundamental and applied research in the country

Published - October 08, 2024 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has launched a cybersecurity centre to boost fundamental and applied research in the country.

The Centre for Cybersecurity, Trust and Reliability (CyStar) will focus on protecting critical national infrastructure and addressing security challenges in industries such as finance, healthcare, automotive, and electronics. It will work to pioneer advancements in blockchain, security for artificial intelligence models, cryptography, quantum security, and Internet of Things security. CyStar aims to push the boundaries of cybersecurity through innovative research and education.

IIT-M Director V. Kamakoti said cyber threats often launched sector-wise attacks on critical infrastructure. “It is very important that we develop proactive defence mechanisms to protect our nation. In this context, such efforts are extremely crucial.”

The centre will collaborate globally and locally with academia, industry, and research institutions, equipping students, professionals, and researchers with the expertise needed to take on complex security challenges. The Ministries of electronics and Information Technology, Education, among others, including companies and banks are partners of CyStar.

CyStar will develop a comprehensive, multi-faceted strategy to address the emerging cybersecurity challenges driven by artificial intelligence and the past-quantum era. The approach will focus on safeguarding critical national infrastructure, offering a holistic defence against these advanced technological threats.

Published - October 08, 2024 11:17 pm IST

Related Topics

higher education / cyber crime / research

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.