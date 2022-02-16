IIT Madras sets up chair on innovation and product development

Alumnus offers $1,60,000 in endowment

CHENNAI

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has given $1,60,000 to set up a chair on innovation and new product development.

The IIT launched the Venkataraman and Sita Srinivasan Chair on Wednesday with the endowment given by V. ‘Seenu’ Srinivasan, the Adams Distinguished Professor of Management, Emeritus, Stanford University.

Mr. Srinivasan completed his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering at the IIT in 1966 with a gold medal. The former director of Stanford Business School’s doctoral programme, chair of the marketing area, and faculty director of its Strategic Marketing Management executive programme, who participated in the event virtually, said, “IIT Madras has played a major role in my life. I am enormously grateful for the excellent education I received at IIT Madras. Being a chaired professor myself at Stanford University for the past 40 years, I strongly believe that high quality education is instrumental in the progress of India and I hope that this donation will help further enhance quality education, which IIT Madras is already providing very well.”

He said he was giving back to his country by teaching students at the Indian School of Business and Great Lakes Institute of Management, besides the endowment. He dedicated the chair to his father Venkataraman and to his wife Sita.

IIT Director V. Kamakoti said Mr. Srinivasan was an inspiration through his achievements. The institute had placed much emphasis on innovation in the last two decades. “We are moving towards translational research which is enabling the institute to solve societal problems,” he said.