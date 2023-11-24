HamberMenu
IIT Madras sees 19% hike in internship offers this year

Seven companies have offered 19 international internships for students of 2023-24 batch

November 24, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

 

Releasing data from its internship drive held over two sessions in August this year, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, claimed that on the first day, there had been a 19% increase in the number of internships offered for students of 2023-24 batch. 

While seven companies had on offer 19 international internship offers there was a 17% rise in the number of students who secured an offer. Also, around 51% more companies visited the campus. 

Sathyan Subbiah, advisor (placement and internship), said, internships were an essential component that launched a successful and fulfilling career for students. They enabled students to apply the skills and knowledge acquired during their curriculum in a real-life work environment.  

P. Murugavel, co-adviser of placement and internship said internships provided an exposure to the students to the corporate world and helped them apply what they have learned in the classroom to solve real world problems.  

The companies that offered internships were Texas Instruments; J.P Morgan Chase and Co.; Adobe; Procter and Gamble; and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. 

Mevit Mathew, Student Academic Affairs Secretary, IIT Madras, said that despite the volatile market conditions, the institute had a jump in day 1 offers, setting a record.  

