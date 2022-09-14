IIT Madras seeks corporate support for its research initiatives

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has collaborated with over 200 corporate houses to realise several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

At an outreach on CSR (corporate social responsibility) programmes held in Mumbai on Tuesday, the institute showcased the various technological innovations under way at the institute. The Institute’s Office of Alumni and Corporate Relations organised the event. The Institute is working on issues such as water, green energy, sanitation, health, education, urban housing and infrastructure, waste management and skill development.

Dean of Alumni and Corporate Relations Mahesh Panchagnula said: “Every single problem that we encounter today, be it poverty, health or the environment requires a better solution that is possible through technology. The work in our labs has translated into practical scalable solutions,” he said.

Kaviraj Nair, chief executive officer of the Office of Institutional Advancement at the institute, invited “like-minded progressive corporates to join us in enabling technology to drive their CSR initiatives for lasting impact.”

Topics of discussion included innovating healthcare; enhancing sustainability; combating urban infrastructure challenges; and enriching education and skill development.