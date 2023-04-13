IIT Madras restrains professor from visiting his lab pending inquiry after students protest on campus

April 13, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The director of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has restrained a professor from visiting his laboratory pending inquiry.

The email issued on Thursday morning to students from Director V. Kamakoti said: “Professor Ashis Sen is restrained from visiting the lab till investigation is complete. The students are advised to contact the HoD for any exigencies.”

The mail follows a sit-in on the campus by students on Tuesday and a night-long vigil on Wednesday. They have appealed to the director to share details of investigations on the “flood of suicides” and wanted to know if the authorities are “intentionally hiding these documents (inquiry reports) as if trying to back responsible people”.

The students pointed out that they had made a “unified demand for temporary suspension of the guide from his academic activities” until the report of the inquiry is ready.

A Ph.D. student died by suicide in his rented home in Velachery on March 31. His brother’s six-page handwritten letter in Hindi to the director had mentioned that the student, Sachin, had been upset with the treatment meted out to him by his guide. His older brother said the student was under psychiatric treatment and the guide was aware of it. Yet, the guide’s behaviour was inhuman, he said in his letter.

The students had been demanding an inquiry and that the probe team should include a person from outside the institution.

On Tuesday night, after a discussion with the director, the students circulated the minutes of the meeting and added that he had assured them that the reports of the two suicides (a Master’s student from Maharashtra had died in February) would be provided by April 18.

The students put up posters in the hostel common rooms and mess urging residents to participate in the meeting.

No code

Dheeraj Singh, an IIT Kanpur alumnus who is working on mental health awareness, said: “30,000 Ph.D scholars are enrolled across all IITs. Yet there is no ‘Fair Code of Academic Conduct’ for them to protect their academic and non-academic interests, including mental health.”

The institute has constituted a three-member inquiry committee headed by retired bureaucrat Kannegi Pakianathan and will include a student who is not an elected representative. According to the Joint Action Committee, any student who wishes to appear before the committee would be protected from action.

The statements from family, friends, and anyone willing to appear before the committee will be looked into, the students have been assured. The recommendations of the committee would be published within 10 days of its formation. The Head of the Department (HoD) and the director would protect the research scholar who is facing the same issues as Sachin in the lab. The HoD, not the guide, would decide on when the degree can be awarded to the student. The students want a detailed inquiry into allegations against Dean of Students and a separate platform to address other complaints against him.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)