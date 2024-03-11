IIT-Madras researchers to work on extra-terrestrial manufacturing

March 11, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has partnered with a start-up to advance extra-terrestrial manufacturing research and development. Vellon Space, an Indian start-up, will receive technology development fund from the institute to demonstrate miniature space laboratory called Asterix Lab in orbit.

The institute’s research centre ‘Extra-terrestrial manufacturing’ (ExTeM-IITM) is the pilot customer for the in-orbit demonstration mission. ExTeM-IIT M is a group of researchers at the institute teaming up to focus on developing technologies for manufacturing things in space, for use in space and on earth.

Asterix Lab will undergo space qualification to conduct biological experiments, particularly in long-duration cell culture under lower earth microgravity. The researchers will demonstrate the capability in space by 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sathyan Subbiah, coordinator of ExTeM-IIT Madras and a professor in mechanical engineering department, said the demonstration would sow the seed for biomanufacturing in space that can revolutionise cell culture and drug development in space, leading to enhanced pharmaceuticals and better human health outcomes.

G.K. Suraishkumar, professor in biotechnology in the institute and a domain expert in the project and co-principal investigator of Phase 02 of the project, said the collaboration could include significant advancements in understanding microgravity’s effects on biological systems, innovations in drug development processes and the creation of commercial opportunities in the space technology sector.

Vellon Space founder Ajay Kumar said there was a strategic alignment of expertise and resources in the partnership.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.