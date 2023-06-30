IIT-Madras researchers to help industry become energy efficient

June 30, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) held a workshop to find ways to decarbonise Indian industry.

The energy consortium that hosted the workshop “Industry Day 2023” discussed areas such as energy efficiency and carbon trading, focusing on industrial and manufacturing sectors and commercial buildings.

According to researchers, the Indian industrial sector had been ignoring most recommendations (over 70%) provided by energy auditors. The founding members of the consortium are Shell, Baker Hughes, FLSmidth, Aditya Birla, Cummins, Chevron Tech Ventures and Infosys.

Last December, Parliament amended the Energy Conservation Act 2001. At the workshop, a programme to propel decarbonisation research was launched.

Satyanarayanan Seshadri, head of the energy consortium and faculty in the Applied Mechanics department in the institute, said two major and five exploratory research projects were supported at the Trend Setter programme.

“These span various topics from green ammonia to carbon capture to battery materials to sustainable aviation fuels. The energy consortium is supporting these projects in close collaboration with the founding members and look to deliver significant outcomes in 12 to 18 months.”

Nikhil Tambe, chief executive officer of the consortium, said the affiliated faculty were collaboratively advancing research in areas that are of national importance such as energy storage, carbon capture and utilisation, sustainable aviation fuels, ammonia production and power electronics with the founding members.

