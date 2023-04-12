IIT Madras researchers to develop VR-based education model for rural schools  

April 12, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras are developing a virtual reality-based education model for rural schools. They are using digital technologies to develop teaching-learning models for subjects taught in secondary schools across the country.

They aim to develop VR-enabled immersive and experiential learning environments where students can learn subjects such as social sciences, history, sciences and languages. Word-building, digital storytelling and games would be used through AR/VR to prepare students for higher education.

Project coordinators Merin Simi Raj and Avishek Parui, associate professors in the Department of Humanities and Technology who created an app to capture the 500-year history of Anglo-Indian community, will use the same approach. The students will use the learning experience to connect with experts in various fields. The project would transcend the barriers of physical classrooms, Ms. Merin said.

The project proposes to revolutionalise education in rural areas and achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal #4, which is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. The aim is to get the industry to participate through CSR funding to take forward the teaching-learning experience and bridge the digital divide, the researchers say.

The projects are part of the research at the Centre for Memory Studies in the institute, according to Mr. Parui. “We undertake research on adaptive, dynamic, and authentic learning experiences through portable XR tools / products accessible for students, researchers and the public,” he said.